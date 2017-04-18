WFAN Favorite Teams Poll: #9 — 1990 Giants

April 18, 2017 6:15 AM
Filed Under: Favorite Teams, New York Giants, WFAN 30th Anniversary, WFAN 30th Anniversary Polls

Editor’s Note: As part of WFAN’s 30th anniversary celebration, from April 3-14, we asked you to vote on your favorite local teams over the past 30 years. Over the course of two weeks, we are revealing the top-10 vote getters.

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Thank goodness for Jeff Hostetler and Scott Norwood.

In 1990, the Giants won their second Super Bowl when Norwood, the Buffalo Bills’ kicker, sent his 47-yard field goal attempt wide right, giving Big Blue a 20-19 victory. About six weeks earlier, the Giants suffered an injury that could have torpedoed their season when quarterback Phil Simms went down with a broken foot. But Hostetler, his backup, proved to be a savior, going 5-0 en route to winning it all.

MORE: Favorite Teams #10: 2000 Yankees

Despite having a middle-of-the-road offense, the Giants stormed out to a 10-0 start and finished 13-3. Their strength undoubtedly was their defense, led by Pro Bowl linebacker Lawrence Taylor (10½ sacks). The Giants allowed just 13.2 points per game in 1990, fewest in the NFL. Big Blue’s D was particularly tough in the playoffs, yielding just three points to the Bears and 13 points to the two-time defending champion 49ers. And in Super Bowl XXV, Jim Kelly and the high-octane Bills, who led the NFL in scoring that season, were held to 19 points.

Ottis Anderson was voted the Super Bowl MVP after rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia