WFAN Favorite Teams Poll: #9 — 1990 Giants

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Thank goodness for Jeff Hostetler and Scott Norwood.
In 1990, the Giants won their second Super Bowl when Norwood, the Buffalo Bills’ kicker, sent his 47-yard field goal attempt wide right, giving Big Blue a 20-19 victory. About six weeks earlier, the Giants suffered an injury that could have torpedoed their season when quarterback Phil Simms went down with a broken foot. But Hostetler, his backup, proved to be a savior, going 5-0 en route to winning it all.
Despite having a middle-of-the-road offense, the Giants stormed out to a 10-0 start and finished 13-3. Their strength undoubtedly was their defense, led by Pro Bowl linebacker Lawrence Taylor (10½ sacks). The Giants allowed just 13.2 points per game in 1990, fewest in the NFL. Big Blue’s D was particularly tough in the playoffs, yielding just three points to the Bears and 13 points to the two-time defending champion 49ers. And in Super Bowl XXV, Jim Kelly and the high-octane Bills, who led the NFL in scoring that season, were held to 19 points.
Ottis Anderson was voted the Super Bowl MVP after rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown.