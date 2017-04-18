NBA Writer Ira Winderman On WFAN: Carmelo Anthony Is Essentially A Free Agent

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Carmelo Anthony isn’t technically a free agent, but his offseason will resemble free agency, the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman said Tuesday.
Speaking to WFAN’s Mike Francesa, Winderman noted that because Anthony’s no-trade clause allows him to dictate his destination and because an Anthony return to the Knicks would be untenable, president Phil Jackson has no choice but to follow through on his promise to trade the 10-time All-Star.
The other roadblocks that could potentially hold up a trade — salary and compensation — aren’t significant, Winderman added. Anthony is set to make $26.2 million next season and has a $4 million trade kicker, but “even at 33, he’d be a $30 million free agent,” Winderman said.
Meanwhile, Jackson obliterated Anthony’s trade value at his Friday news conference by indicating the Knicks must turn the page because they have not been able to win with the forward and that they need players who contribute on both offense and defense.
“I love how Phil said also in there how we want to get a quality component back,” Winderman said. “Well, then he’s the worst salesman in the world because he devalued his property.”
Winderman added that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Heat are among the teams that express interest in Anthony.
