Reports: Odell Beckham Jr. Showed Up At Least Hour Late To Kids’ Football Clinic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Odell Beckham Jr. came dangerously close Monday night to standing up a bunch of kids who were looking forward to meeting the Giants star, according to reports.
The New York Post reported that the Pro Bowl wide receiver showed up an hour and a half late for a youth football clinic Monday night at MetLife Stadium, where he was the main attraction. NJ.com, however, put his tardiness at an hour.
The reason he was late? He missed his red-eye flight coming from the Coachella Music Festival in California, two sources told the newspaper. The sponsor for the football clinic, Dunkin’ Donuts, then had to scramble to find another flight so that Beckham could make his paid appearance. Organizers were also left entertaining the kids until Beckham showed, which including giving them tours of the stadium.
The event was scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Beckham arrived at 7 p.m. and was then whisked away by a black SUV at around 8:15 p.m., according to the Post’s timeline.
But the star wideout made the most of his limited time with members of the Van Cortlandt Titans and the Cardinals of Staten Island, throwing short passes to all the kids and showing off his dance moves and new Michael Jackson leg tattoo, NJ.com reported.
Beckham offered no apology or explanation for showing up late, according to the Post. He also refused to speak to a small group of reporters who were on hand.