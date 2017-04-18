Serial Manhattan Bank Robbery Suspect In Custody, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect wanted in a series of Manhattan bank robberies was arrested Monday and is now facing charges, authorities say.
Abdullahi Shuaibu, 53, of Queens is accused of hitting four Midtown banks over the last two months. Police say in each holdup, Shuaibu passed a note to the bank teller demanding money.
Police say the spree began at a Santander Bank on Madison Avenue on Feb. 27. The most recent hit was at a HSBC Bank on Third Avenue and 40th Street on April 17.
Police say the suspect only got away with cash in two out of the four robbery attempts.
Shuaibu was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.