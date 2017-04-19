Report: Jets Discuss Trading Down In First Round With Browns

Breaking: Bill O'Reilly Will Not Return To Fox News Channel | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

April 19, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, NFL Draft

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Jets and Browns are reportedly discussing a trade involving first-round picks.

According to WalterFootball.com, Cleveland would get the Jets’ sixth overall pick in exchange for the Browns’ 12th overall selection and additional picks. Gang Green wants the 33rd pick (second round) and 108th pick (fourth round), according to the report. The Browns have 11 selections in this year’s draft.

MMQB’s Peter King reported Tuesday that the Jets are among the three teams that he hears are “most eager to move back” in the first round. The other two teams are the 49ers (second pick) and Bears (third pick).

MORE: Keidel: Even The Experts Have No Idea What Jets Will Do At The Draft

The deal would certainly make sense for the Browns, who also own the first overall pick. Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Cleveland was split on whether to select Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett or North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1. By trading up from 12 to 6, the Browns could potentially land both — most likely Garrett first, Trubisky sixth.

The Jets have, too, have shown interest in all the top quarterback prospects, but if King’s report that they are exploring trading down is accurate, it would indicate that they are prepared to not land Trubisky.

