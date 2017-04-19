Teen Charged In Deadly Yonkers Movie Theater Stabbing

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a deadly stabbing at a movie theater in Yonkers last weekend, authorities announced Wednesday.

Michael Pettiford was arrested and charged as an adult with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Daij Asante Thomas, police said.

He is set to make an initial court appearance sometime later Wednesday, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

Investigators said Pettiford and Thomas got into a fight Saturday in the lobby of the Showcase Cinema de Lux theater in the Ridge Hill shopping center. Pettiford allegedly stabbed Thomas and then took off, police said.

After attempting to resuscitate Thomas, medics rushed him to New York Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Pettiford was tracked down after investigators spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video from the theater.

Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner said the stabbing wasn’t a random act.

“We believe it was the result of some prior incident or dispute, we’re still trying to verify that, but it was not a random act,” he said.

At the news conference announcing the arrest, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano seized the moment to make a statement about the larger issue of inner city violence, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

“And what I’m seeing as your mayor is cuts across the board by the federal government, talking about cutting funds that go to police departments,” he said.

Thomas, who worked at the theater, leaves behind his 1-year-old son.