Boomer & Carton: Yankees, Mets Rebound In A Big Way

The Yankees’ long winning streak may have ended Tuesday night, but they started a new one on Wednesday, thanks to some monster home runs in a 9-1 pasting of the White Sox.
The Mets rebounded as well, holding off the Phillies 5-4 and ending a four-game slide.
Boomer and Craig were both happy with the results, albeit for different reasons. So as far as show opens go, Thursday’s was a good one.
In addition to all of that, the guys also discussed Noah Syndergaard’s decision to wear fake finger nails and Phil Simms joining Boomer and the gang on “The NFL Today” on CBS. How ’bout that!?!
Have a listen.