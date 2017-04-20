Boomer & Carton: Yankees, Mets Rebound In A Big Way

April 20, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

The Yankees’ long winning streak may have ended Tuesday night, but they started a new one on Wednesday, thanks to some monster home runs in a 9-1 pasting of the White Sox.

The Mets rebounded as well, holding off the Phillies 5-4 and ending a four-game slide.

Boomer and Craig were both happy with the results, albeit for different reasons. So as far as show opens go, Thursday’s was a good one.

In addition to all of that, the guys also discussed Noah Syndergaard’s decision to wear fake finger nails and Phil Simms joining Boomer and the gang on “The NFL Today” on CBS. How ’bout that!?!

Have a listen.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia