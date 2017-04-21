Tractor-Trailer Bursts Into Flames After Crash On Brooklyn-Queens Expressway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A tractor-trailer burst into flames after a crash on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.
The incident brought traffic to a standstill on the westbound side of the expressway near Hamilton Avenue around 12 p.m. Friday.
Photos and video on Twitter showed the truck engulfed in flames and thick black smoke billowing up from the road.
One minor injury was reported, according to the FDNY.
The westbound side was closed for several hours as firefighters battled the blaze and cleared the scene.