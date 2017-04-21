Mike Francesa: Jets Schedule Suggests NFL Is Trying To ‘Hide Them Under The Mat’

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Even the NFL’s schedule makers seem to have low expectations for the Jets this season, WFAN’s Mike Francesa said Friday.
Breaking down the schedule, Francesa noted that the Jets are not only on prime time just once in 2017, they play 13 of their 16 games at 1 p.m.
“They are treated like the low of the low in the league,” Francesa said. “The worst you can get in this league is one prime-time game on a Thursday night. That is the bare minimum you can be given. The Jets this year have been given bare minimum. They are treated like NFL doormats in this schedule.
“It really is about as much of a hide-you-under-the-mat schedule as you can possibly have,” he added. “Man, they are treating them like they are the Cleveland Browns.”
