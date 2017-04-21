Power Issues Disrupt Subway Service | Amtrak Signal Problem Delays NJ TRANSIT Trains | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NYPD: Man Arrested For Slapping Woman, Punching Elderly Man In Queens

April 21, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man has been arrested in connection with two separate assaults on the same day last week, the NYPD said Friday.

Fabricio Pozo, 50, faces two counts of assault and two counts of harassment, according to police.

Both incidents happened in the middle of the day last Wednesday on 37th Avenue.

Pozo first slapped an 18-year-old woman on the street around 12:50 p.m., police said. Then about 15 minutes later, police said he punched an 85-year-old man in the face several blocks away from the first attack.

Police said the suspect was seen on surveillance video in the area of the incidents.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia