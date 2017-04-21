NYPD: Man Arrested For Slapping Woman, Punching Elderly Man In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man has been arrested in connection with two separate assaults on the same day last week, the NYPD said Friday.
Fabricio Pozo, 50, faces two counts of assault and two counts of harassment, according to police.
Both incidents happened in the middle of the day last Wednesday on 37th Avenue.
Pozo first slapped an 18-year-old woman on the street around 12:50 p.m., police said. Then about 15 minutes later, police said he punched an 85-year-old man in the face several blocks away from the first attack.
Police said the suspect was seen on surveillance video in the area of the incidents.