Coroner: Erin Moran Likely Died Of Complications From Stage 4 Cancer

April 24, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Erin Moran

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Actress Erin Moran likely died of complications from stage four cancer, officials said Monday.

Moran passed away at her home in New Salisbury, Indiana on Saturday, April 22.

Moran-Fleischmann was best known for her roles as Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days,” and its spinoff, “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

She was 56 years old.

Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending, according to  Harrison County Coroner Gary Gilley.

No illegal narcotics were found at her home, officials said.

