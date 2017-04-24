Stephen Siller Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation To Pay Off Mortgage For Family Of Firefighter Killed In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Stephen Siller Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation announced Monday that it will pay off the mortgage for the family of FDNY firefighter William Tolley, who died after falling off a building while battling a fire in Queens.

Tolley’s wife Marie and 8-year-old daughter Isabella held each other and thanked fellow firefighters and the foundation for making their time of grief a little easier, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

“We just want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Marie Tolley said. “To the firefighters here who worked with Billy and everyone in the fire department that’s been with us every second.”

Tolley, a member of Ladder 135 Engine 286, was killed while responding to a fire at a single unit apartment on Putnam Avenue last week.

The 14-year-old veteran fell to his death when something went wrong as he was standing on the roof of the five-story building.

The Tolleys are the 12th family of a first responder who died in the line of duty that the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation has helped.

“I know Billy. He would be so grateful and proud because he loved this job,” his wife said. “Thank you to everyone who has sent their prayers and condolences to our family and to his firehouse.”

The fire commissioner said they are still investigating what caused Tolley to fall.

The FDNY Foundation has also set up a William N. Tolley’s Children’s Educational Fund. To donate, visit www.fdnyfoundation.org/donate and select the fund from the drop down menu.