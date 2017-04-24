Jets’ Maccagnan: Don’t Read Too Much Into Interest In Draft’s Top QBs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan on Monday downplayed the interest he’s been showing in the draft’s top quarterbacks.
Gang Green has done its due diligence this spring on North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes II and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer.
While predictably keeping his draft strategy close to the vest at a Monday news conference, Maccagnan said he’ll always look at QBs until the position is solidified.
“Quite frankly, I don’t know if there’s going to be a year that I, or we as a team, don’t look strongly at that position,” Maccagnan said. “Because I think it’s so important, you almost have to every year. I think what you’ll find, too, is a lot of teams in the league do the same thing.”
The Jets’ GM insisted that no one should assume that because the team is looking at QBs that they have given up on Christian Hackenberg, last year’s second-round pick, as a future starter.
“I don’t think it’s a referendum on one or another player,” Maccagnan said.
The Jets hold the sixth overall pick in Thursday’s first round. Maccagnan said he has been both fielding and making calls about trades, just as he does every year. Last week, MMQB’s Peter King reported last week that the Jets are looking to trade down in the first round.