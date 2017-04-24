Obama To Make First Public Appearance Since Leaving White House

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former President Barack Obama will make his first public appearance since leaving the Oval Office.
He’s scheduled to deliver a speech to students at the University of Chicago.
It’s part of his mission to encourage and support the next generation of leaders.
Since leaving the White House, Mr. Obama has stayed clear of the public.
He and former First Lady Michelle Obama were spotted vacationing on an island in the Caribbean.