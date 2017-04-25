Report: Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush Top Bidders In Marlins Auction

MIAMI (CBSNewYork) — Derek Jeter is reportedly on the verge of becoming a big-league owner.

According to Bloomberg, a group led by the Yankees great and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush has won the auction for the Miami Marlins. Bloomberg cited a person with knowledge of the deal who wished to remain anonymous because the contract has not yet been signed.

The source did not say what the winning bid is. The ownership change will require approval from 75 percent of Major League Baseball owners.

Jeter and Bush separately began pursuit of the Marlins before recently teaming up in an effort to strengthen their chances. Other bidders were Quogue Capital founder Wayne Rothbaum and Solamere Capital co-founder Tagg Romney, the son of former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney. Romney’s group also included former Braves and Mets pitcher Tom Glavine.

Jeffrey Loria, who has owned the Marlins since 2002, had expressed interest in selling the team since late 2016. In February, Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, had a preliminary agreement to buy the Marlins for about $1.6 billion, according to reports, but the deal fell through.

Earlier this month, Forbes valued the Marlins at $940 million, which ranks 25th of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball. Loria bought the team in 2002 for $158 million.

In an interview with CNBC last May, Jeter said he not only wanted to someday own a major league team, but he also wants to help grow the sport’s popularity.

“I think some of the other sports are sort of the sexy sports,” said Jeter. “I think kids nowadays, they look at players playing in college and the next year they’re in the NFL or the NBA,” he said. “Baseball, you sort of get lost because you have to play in the minor leagues for a little bit. Kids in this generation are into instant gratification.”

According to Baseball-Reference.com, Jeter, 42, earned more than $265 million over his 20-year big-league career. Just before retiring, he founded The Players’ Tribune, a website featuring content written by professional athletes.

Jeter lives in Tampa, Florida, with his wife, supermodel Hannah Davis, who is expecting the couple’s first child. Bush, who ran for president in in 2016, lives in the Miami suburb of Coral Gables, Florida.

The Marlins are off to an 10-8 start this season and in second place in the National League East.