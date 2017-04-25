Long Island Camp Counselor Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minors

WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island camp counselor is facing child sex-abuse charges.

Jay Marcello, 25, was arrested Monday in Wantagh as he was driving to work as a substitute teacher at a BOCES Center.

Marcello is accused of inappropriately touching 14-year-old campers and having inappropriate conversations with campers of all ages, police said.

Suffolk County police say the incidents took place last summer at Kenwal Day Camp in Melville, where Marcello has been a counselor for seven years.

“He befriended many of these children that he met at this day camp and he would keep in touch with them after camp ended,” prosecutor John Cortes said. “He would use social media accounts such as Snap Chat, Facebook and some other application Houseparty to maintain communication with him online… with some of these communications he would discuss sexual activity with these minors.”

Police began investigating Marcello last October after the indictment of another camp employee, also accused of sex abuse.

“He violated the trust that was placed in him,” Cortes said. “Summer camp is supposed to be a place where kids can have fun, where they can make memories, it’s not supposed to be a place where you’re preyed upon, where you’re in danger and that’s what’s very scary here.”

Marcello is charged with eight counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of sex abuse and one count of disseminating indecent material to minors, which is a felony.

Detectives believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call the Computer Crimes Unit at 631-852-6279.