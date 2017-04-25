CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Lichtenstein: A Jets Fan’s Plea To Macc: Don’t Take A QB At 6

General Manager Cannot Afford To Take A Chance In First Round, And Any Signal-Caller Would Be A Huge Risk April 25, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: New York Jets, Steve Lichtenstein

By Steve Lichtenstein
“With the sixth pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the New York Jets select … quarterback …”

If commissioner Roger Goodell utters those words on Thursday night, the wall in my den will sustain a permanent blight from the impact of my TV remote.

General manager Mike Maccagnan was understandably unforthcoming during his draft-centric Monday afternoon press conference, but Jets fans have reasons to worry about what he will do with this valuable asset.

“I think, quite frankly, I don’t know if there’s a year where I, or we as a team, don’t look strongly at that (quarterback) position,” Maccagnan said to the media gathering. “I think it’s so important, you almost have to every year.”

Fine, do all the due diligence on quarterbacks you want. But please, Mike, don’t go for the headlines this one time. Next year? Probably, given all the early projections as to the strength of 2018’s quarterback class and the likelihood that the Jets will again be lousy enough to be slotted near the top of that draft.

If you really have to take a quarterback to follow the advice of former Packers GM Ron Wolf, who interviewed you for this job in 2015, then wait a few rounds.

Yes, this woebegone franchise has operated without a high-level signal-caller for nearly two decades and their current depth chart — journeyman Josh McCown, future journeyman Bryce Petty, and scatter-armed sophomore Christian Hackenberg — is screaming for an upgrade.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after throwing a 2-yard game-winning touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game 35-31 at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.

Deshaun Watson (Photo Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

However, too many experts have concluded that the position’s top prospects in this draft, including North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, are not worthy of such a high selection.

Now, experts are often wrong. Top picks often become busts while lower-round choices have made Pro Bowls. There’s a healthy element of luck involved in this process.

But that doesn’t mean Maccagnan should just toss the rules of probability aside.

Such as the degree of difficulty in turning Trubisky or Watson into NFL quarterbacks. Both players operated almost exclusively out of the shotgun, with limited required reads. Trubisky has the added disadvantage of relative inexperience, with just 13 career college starts. Watson, according to a recent story in the Wall Street Journal, lacks velocity on his fastball.

We’re not talking Eli Manning and Andrew Luck here. Mark Sanchez and Vince Young are more appropriate comparables.

With this crop, there’s too much risk of a first-round whiff, which Maccagnan can ill afford.

Maccagnan already has a reaching-for-a-quarterback conviction on his rap sheet from tabbing Hackenberg out of Penn State in the second round a year ago. It turned out that Hackenberg’s mechanics were so off that coach Todd Bowles wouldn’t let him see the field at any point during his rookie season, despite ample opportunity.

According to Maccagnan, selecting another quarterback on Thursday would not be an admission of guilt or a referendum on how the organization views Hackenberg.

Yeah, sure.

With the sixth pick, the Jets should do better than another project. We can’t know exactly who will be on the board (few foresaw lineman Leonard Williams, the consensus best defensive player in the 2015 draft, slipping to the Jets at six) when it’s Maccagnan’s turn on Thursday, but he should be able to find a stud player who can help his club right away.

I’m hoping for O.J. Howard, the Alabama tight end who possesses dual blocking/pass catching skills. It fills a need (the Jets ranked last in the league with an inconceivably low 18 receptions from their tight ends last season) with a player who many believe can be a game changer.

There are others in this draft who should be able to step in and play right away for a team coming off a trying 5-11 campaign, which in turn led to Maccagnan initiating yet another rebuild this offseason. He jettisoned much of his veteran core and has numerous holes he wants to fill with young players.

This draft figures to be Maccagnan’s last chance at salvation. His first-round pick cannot be wasted on a prayer. On the other hand, if he reaches for a quarterback at No. 6, it will surely condemn him to face the wrath of Jets fans throughout the region.

For a FAN’s perspective of the Nets, Jets and the NHL, follow Steve on Twitter @SteveLichtenst1

