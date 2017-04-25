LISTEN: Peter Schrager Shares His Predictions For NFL Draft

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Peter Schrager, a FoxSports.com reporter and co-host of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” stopped by the WFAN studios Tuesday to discuss the NFL Draft with Mike Francesa.
Schrager characterized this year as a “great defensive draft. Not the wide receiver draft we’ve seen in recent years. And the quarterbacks, though no one’s in love with them, they will go on Day 1. They always do.”
Schrager said in his latest mock draft he has the Jets selecting Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson with the sixth overall pick.
“(Christian) Hackenberg not playing at the end of the season last year told me a lot about what they think of Hackenberg,” Schrager said.
As for the Giants, Schrager has them selecting Miami tight end David Njoku at No. 23.
“A super freak athlete. Doesn’t have the resume of stats yet ’cause he only had one big year at Miami,” Schrager said.
