Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 26, 2017

Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” happened organically when the guys were discussing spending an extended period of time in space.
Yeah, it was one of those kind of days.
The “hump day” edition of the show featured a lot of Yankees and Mets talk leading off, following a night of rainouts. Also, Derek Jeter is looking to become the owner of the Miami Marlins, a slide by the Blue Jays’ Chris Coghlan defies logic, and there is uncertainty surrounding the health of Yoenis Cespedes.
Also, Craig discussed his “training,” Rick Ankiel captivated the guys with his story, Rays manager Kevin Cash channeled his “inner Craig Carton,” and Mo Vaughn stopped by and looked good while doing so.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »