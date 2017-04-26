Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Discuss Gang Violence Friday In Central Islip

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The gang violence problem on eastern Long Island is drawing the attention of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Sessions will speak on violent crime, gangs and MS-13 during an appearance in Central Islip on Friday.
Authorities suspect MS-13 members are behind the killings of four young men who were found dead in a Central Islip park earlier this month.
Last week, Sessions announced the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangs, saying they “represent one of the gravest threats to American safety.”
Rep. Peter King has also told Suffolk County residents that he’ll hold Congressional hearings on the topic.
This will be the first time Sessions will be on Long Island since he was installed as the nation’s top law enforcement officer.
The MS-13 gang, also called Mara Salvatrucha, is believed to have been founded as a neighborhood street gang in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s by immigrants fleeing a civil war in El Salvador.
According to the FBI, the gang is present in almost every state and targets younger recruits to grow its membership.
On Long Island, gang violence has been a problem in Central Islip, Brentwood and other communities for more than a decade, but Suffolk County police and the FBI began pouring resources into a crackdown following a spike in homicides last year that were blamed on gang violence.
