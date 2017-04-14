Family IDs Teens Found Dead In Central Islip, Claims Cousins Weren’t Gang Members

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Family members have identified two more of the bodies found in a Central Islip park earlier this week.

As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported, the two additional victims are Jefferson Villalobos, 18, and Michael Banegas, 18, according to family members.

Villalobos’ had nothing to do with the community. He is from Florida, and was in the park hanging out with his cousin Banegas from Brentwood, when they were killed along with two others.

“Obviously, we’re hurt. We’re distraught in our hearts you know,” Yency Fuentes said.

Fuentes is a cousin of Villalobos. She and her family were at the murder sight laying crosses and flowers on Friday. She said a friend who escaped told them about the attackers.

“A group of them came out with machetes and was yelling at them telling them to kneel down,” she said.

She said Villalobos and Banegas were not gang members themselves, and said the attack may have been directed at someone else.

On Thursday, family members identified the other two victims as Jorge Tigre and Justin Llivicura.

Police said the killings look like the work of MS-13.

“The manner in which they were killed was consistent with the M.O. of MS-13.” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said.

Central Islip is just east of Brentwood, where two 16-year-old girls were found beaten to death in September. Subsequently, the bodies of three teen boys were found in the woods.

Investigators linked the murders to MS 13 gang members and arrested eight suspected gang members in March in connection with the brutal killings of Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas.

Police have posted a $25,000 fast cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the latest killings.