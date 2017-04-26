LISTEN: Justin Pugh Talks Draft, Giants, More On WFAN

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NFL Draft isn’t just for rookies.

Giants guard Justin Pugh told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Wednesday that he, too, keeps a close eye on the draft each year.

“I enjoy watching the draft, seeing who’s coming off the board, obviously following along (with) some of the mock drafts now. I’m a fan,” said Pugh, a first-round pick by the Giants in 2013. “I have no idea what’s going to go on. I have no insider information — everyone always asks me that. So yeah, I’m definitely excited.”

When asked what he, as a veteran player, is thinking heading into a draft, Pugh joked, “I guess first off you hope they don’t draft somebody to replace you.”

Pugh also had some advice for incoming rookies. He said making the mental transition to the pro game is a bigger challenge than meeting the physical demands.



“Coming in and handling a professional playbook, realizing that this is a job, this is your livelihood now,” he said. “You’re not on scholarship. You’re not guaranteed four years. That’s the biggest change, I think. And you hand a 21-, 22-year-old kid a million dollars and have New York City in the background, it’s definitely a challenge. I can speak for it myself, going through it myself. Finding that, if you want to play in this league, it takes more than just the hours that are required from the team. You have to eat, live, breathe, sleep football.”

As for the Giants, Pugh said the team must learn from its first-round playoff exit last season.

“Obviously, there were so many guys that were young, didn’t have that playoff experience,” Pugh said. “So to realize, when you’re in those games, those little make mistakes will come back to bite you — not scoring touchdowns in the first half, having the ‘Hail Mary’ against us, not being able to be as successful early on running the ball.

“Getting back there and being a better and a more mature team — I think we’ve got a lot to prove this season coming up.”

The Giants guard will be the subject of a documentary “Beginnings: Justin Pugh,” which will air at 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the MSG Network. It follows Pugh’s journey from his hometown of Holland, Pennsylvania, to the NFL.

To listen to Pugh’s interview with Francesa, click on the audio player above.