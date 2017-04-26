De Blasio To Release Executive Budget, Says Money Will Go Where It Matters Most

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is releasing his proposed nearly $85-billion spending plan Wednesday afternoon.
The mayor’s spending blueprint would tuck mountains of cash into the general reserve fund, the pension fund and capital stabilization account, WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.
In addition, the mayor highlights allocations to fund pre-K for 3-year-olds, air conditioning all public school classrooms and helping low-income families avoid eviction.
Among other items, money would go to reducing opioid overdose deaths, upgrading homeless shelters, enhancing the rush hour capability of the Staten Island Ferry, helping with private school security costs, and expanding the NYPD’s ShotSpotter program.
It includes plans to spend $100-million to fill in a gap in the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway between 41st and 61st streets. The Greenway is a pedestrian promenade and bicycling path around the island.
There are also plans to spend $1.8-million on 14 new sidewalk cleaning trucks.
The mayor said the budget puts money where it matters most.
He calls the spending plan smart, targeted investments that improve people’s lives, Lamb reported.