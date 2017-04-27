Giants Pick Ole Miss Tight End Evan Engram In First Round

PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Giants gifted Eli Manning with a new weapon during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Big Blue selected Mississippi’s Evan Engram with the 23rd overall pick. Not since Jeremy Shockey in 2002 had the Giants taken a tight end in the opening round.

“I can’t put it into words … New York was at the top. This is an amazing feeling,” Engram said. “I know I’m ready to come in and make an immediate impact. I know for a fact.”

Giants general manager Jerry Reese agreed.

“We see (Engram) as a weapon, and we’ll take all the weapons we can get,” Reese said. “We see him as a guy who can line up anywhere. Our coaches are extremely excited about getting a guy like this.”

During his senior season, Engram caught 65 passes for 926 yards and eight touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 234-pounder is considered a serious downfield threat, something Manning hasn’t had at the position since Kevin Boss back in 2007.

“The speed just jumps off the tape at you,” Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said of Engram, who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. “We’re excited to add him to the mix and hit the ground running. We’ll use him in a variety of ways. I think he’s a threat after the catch.”

NFLDraftScout.com said of Engram:

Engram has elite short-area quickness for the position with excellent release off the line of scrimmage and agile feet to create separation out of his breaks and make defenders miss. He is also a tougher blocker than he looks with a quick punch and excellent balance. … Engram might not fit the prototypical profile of NFL tight ends, but he can be a difference-maker in the right offense.

The pick was somewhat surprising because Miami’s David Njoku, considered by many analysts to be the second-best tight end in the draft, was still on the board at No. 23. Engram said he’s not concerned with where he was drafted, adding he’s already focused on making a big impact as a rookie.

“I feel I’m one of the most dynamic players in this draft,” Engram said. “Coaches love to move me around to create mismatches. I get excited when I see a big linebacker trying to man me up.”

