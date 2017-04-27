Myles Garrett, Mitchell Trubisky Go 1-2 In NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/AP) — No surprise at the top of the NFL draft: Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett was the first choice by the Cleveland Browns.

Coming off a 1-15 season, the Browns need help everywhere. They began filling holes Thursday night by grabbing Garrett, a junior and All-American with dynamic passing rushing skills, probably the best of any player in this draft. While Garrett was bothered by some injuries last season, at times he was unblockable in the tough SEC.

Garrett is the first Aggie selected No. 1 overall.

The Chicago Bears, however, did have a surprise up their sleeves, trading up to pick North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick.

There was some thought they might wait a round or two to take a QB. Instead, the Bears jumped at the chance to take Trubisky even though they signed Mike Glennon after cutting Jay Cutler.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Trubisky ranked fifth in the country with a 68.0 completion percentage, threw 30 touchdowns against just six picks, and averaged 288 passing yards per game.

The Bears gave the San Francisco 49ers the No. 3 pick and a pick next year.

