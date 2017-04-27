Jets Select LSU Safety Jamal Adams With 6th Pick In NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork) — Just like two years ago, the Jets had a highly touted defender fall to them at No. 6 in the NFL Draft.
Gang Green selected LSU safety Jamal Adams in the first round. The son of former Giants running back George Adams will immediately help a Jets secondary that struggled last season.
Adams was expected to go within the top three picks. In three seasons at LSU, he had five interceptions and 127 tackles and established himself as a terrific defender in both man and zone coverage along with solid skills in the run defense.
The Jets’ starting safeties last season were Calvin Pryor, a first-rounder in 2014 who has been a bit of a disappointment, and veteran Marcus Gilchrist, who is coming off a serious knee injury.
In 2015, the Jets drafted defensive lineman Leonard Williams with the sixth overall pick. Like Adams, Williams was projected to go higher.
