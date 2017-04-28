Boomer & Carton: Jerry Does A Whole Lotta Updating

April 28, 2017 6:02 AM
Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

Jerry Recco had a ton to talk about Friday morning and did so like the true professional he is.

The “maven” recapped the Mets’ 10th loss in their last 11 games, 7-5 to the Braves on Thursday afternoon, and then got into the surging Yankees, who completed a sweep of their rain-shortened series in Boston with a 3-0 victory.

As for the Rangers, a fluke goal late in the third period cost them dearly in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Jerry also got into the NFL Draft, as the Jets and Giants made splashes that should lead to immediate impact. Gang Green got a gift when stud LSU safety Jamal Adams fell to No. 6, and Big Blue secured a downfield target for quarterback Eli Manning with Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram at No. 23.

