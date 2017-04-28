Jamal Adams On WFAN: ‘I’m A Proud Jet’

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Jamal Adams won a bet with his dad, but the Jets’ first-round draft pick knows he won’t ever see that cash.

Adams and his father, George, who was a first-round pick by the Giants in 1985, wagered $100,000 on who would be drafted higher. George went 19th overall; Jamal went sixth.

“He seen a bunch of mock drafts, so he kind of pulled out of the bet,” Jamal Adams told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Thursday.

That’s OK with Jamal. The safety is just happy to be a Jet.



“I feel great,” he said. “It’s meant to be. I’m a proud Jet. I’m happy to be a part of the organization. I’m just looking forward to all the memories.”

The Jets’ locker room had its share of issues last season. Fortunately for them, Adams, a team captain at LSU, prides himself in his leadership skills.

“Hands down, I definitely feel like my leadership qualities coming in — I can definitely give advice if needed, but also just leading by example, doing the right things on and off the field,” Adams said.

When asked if he expects to start from Day 1, Adams told Francesa: “Not at all. I just want to come in and earn the respect of my coaches, earn the respect of my teammates and let the other things come in place, if needed. Whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do.”

