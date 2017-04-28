Yoenis Cespedes Headed To Disabled List With Hamstring Injury

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets will have to snap out of their slump without their most dangerous hitter in the lineup.

According to WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman, the team is placing Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring.

no surprise here, cespedes is going on the DL. extent of his absence is unknown. mets considering calling up a pitcher. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 28, 2017

The slugger left Thursday’s game against the Braves in the fourth inning after injuring his hamstring while running out a double. Cespedes missed three games last weekend with tightness in the same hamstring.

“You can write all you want, well, we should have put him on the DL,” manager Terry Collins said Thursday. “Well, we didn’t, because we didn’t think it was necessary, because he said he was going to be able to play.”

Cespedes is batting .270 this season with six home runs and 10 RBIs.

The Mets are considering calling up a pitcher and going with an eight-man bullpen while Cespedes is on the DL, Heyman reported.

Cespedes will join a host of other Mets on the disabled list: infielders Lucas Duda, Wilmer Flores and David Wright, outfielder Brandon Nimmo and pitchers Steven Matz and Seth Lugo.

Meanwhile, ace pitcher Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday due to apparent tendinitis in his biceps.

The Mets, who play at Washington on Friday night, have lost six straight games and 10 of their last 11. They are 8-13 and in last place in the National League East.