Search Continues For Suspects In Queens Meat Cleaver Attack, Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for three men who police said attacked a resident of a home they were robbing in Queens with a meat cleaver.
Investigators said it happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Three men were ransacking a house looking for something to steal when the two men who live there came home, police said.
When the tenants tried to flee, police said the suspects assaulted one of them with a meat cleaver. The 59-year-old man suffered slash wounds to his and hands, according to police.
He was sent to the hospital in serious condition, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. The second resident, a 62-year-old man, was able to escape and the suspects fled.
Police have released surveillance video of one of the wanted suspects, who they said was running away from the scene. His two alleged accomplices avoided cameras.
One ran out carrying a gun while the other was carrying the meat cleaver used in the attack, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.