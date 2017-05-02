Report: Giants Still Considering Signing RB LeGarrette Blount

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite drafting a running back this past weekend, the Giants are reportedly still in the running for LeGarrette Blount.

Yahoo Sports reported late Monday night that the Giants and Lions are still considering sign the free agent running back, who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo said Monday second-year running back Paul Perkins will start next season and handle the bulk of the team’s early-down work. But New York is reportedly still looking to add a power back to the mix.

The Giants, who went 11-5 last season and reached the wild-card round of the playoffs, were ranked 29th in the NFL in rushing. They released leading rusher Rashad Jennings in February.

On Saturday, New York drafted Clemson running back Wayne Gallman in the fourth round, who at 6-foot, 215 pounds, has good size, but is not nearly the wrecking ball the 6-foot, 250-pound Blount is.

The Giants’ backfield also includes third-down back Shane Vereen, former 49er Shaun Draughn and fourth-year man Orleans Darkwa.

Meanwhile, the Lions did not draft a running back, and the top two backs on their depth chart — Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick — are both just 5-foot-9.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported last month there was mutual interest between the Giants and Blount.

Blount, 30, is coming off his best season, rushing for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Patriots.

He has played seven NFL seasons for the Buccaneers, Patriots and Steelers, rushing for 5,122 yards and 49 TDs.

Blount’s contract demands this offseason were reportedly too high for the Patriots’ liking. New England eventually signed running back Mike Gillislee after the Bills declined to match the Patriots’ offer on the restricted free agent, likely shutting the door on Blount’s return to New England.

Blount is expected to lower his price tag now that his market has thinned.