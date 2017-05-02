Sources: Arrest Made In Connection With Long Island Knifepoint Robberies

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Sources tell CBS2 that police have made an arrest in connection to more than a dozen knifepoint robberies on Long Island.
Monday night, a crowd of police officers once again responded to reports of a robbery, this time at a Carvel in Huntington Station.
It would have been the 18th shop robbed by a man believed to have been holding up clerks at knifepoint since February in Nassau and Suffolk counties at stores like Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway, Carvel and TCBY.
But this time was different. Sources say the suspect was arrested before he could terrorize another clerk, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
Just one day earlier on Sunday, investigators connected the same masked robber to a hold up at The Barn in Ronkonkoma.
“Basically the guy just came in, he wanted money,” said store clerk Liz Calabrese. “She stepped away, let them take what he wanted and he left.”
Police say he robbed the store at noon, rather than under the cover of nightfall.
No other details about the arrest have been released.