New Rochelle Man Gets 25 Years To Life In Prison In Shooting Death Of Iona College Student

May 3, 2017 11:14 AM
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A New Rochelle man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in the shooting death of an Iona Collage student last year.

Stivenson Desir, 20, was convicted of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Brandon Lawrence, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. said.

Lawrence, of Yonkers, was found dead in the middle of a ball field at Lincoln Park in New Rochelle on April 3.

Police said Desir pulled out a gun and shot Lawrence once in the chest while they watched two people fist fight at the park following a party at an off-campus house.

Desir is the son of an Iona College employee and nurse’s aide. He graduated from New Rochelle High School and was working, but did not attend the college.

