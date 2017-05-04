Search On For Suspects In Attack That Left Bronx Street Vendor In Critical Condition

May 4, 2017 7:06 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for five men who they said were seen on video attacking a Bronx street vendor, leaving the 53-year-old victim in critical condition.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of East 149th Street and 3rd Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

The victim was selling goods on the street when investigators say a man walked up to his table, grabbed a purse and tried to leave without paying.

When the vendor confronted him, the man returned the bag and got into a livery cab, threatening that he would come back with friends. Police say that’s exactly what he did, returning a short time later with four other men.

One after another, the men are seen in the video taking turns punching the victim, knocking him to the ground where he hit his head on the sidewalk, knocking him unconscious police said.

Mott Haven Beating Suspects

Images of five suspects in the beating of a vendor in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Once on the ground, police said the men continued to assault him before fleeing southbound on 3rd Avenue.

The victim, who suffered a fractured skull with bleeding in the brain, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

