Jets Part Ways With Marcus Gilchrist, 2 Others

May 4, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Chris Swain, Marcus Gilchrist, New York Jets, Nick Marshall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Marcus Gilchrist could not have felt comfortable when he saw that the Jets spent their first two draft picks last week on safeties. On Thursday, New York released the six-year veteran.

Gilchrist started 29 games the past two seasons for the Jets. In 2016, he played in 13 contests before tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee in Week 14 against the 49ers. He finished the season with 55 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

In 2015, Gilchrist had three interceptions and 82 tackles. He signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2015 after spending the first four years of his career with the San Diego Chargers.

Gilchrist, 28, had two years and $12 million remaining on his contract. His release frees up $4.625 million in salary cap space for the Jets this season.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan told SirusXM NFL Radio on Thursday that Gilchrist’s injury situation made it difficult to justify keeping him and that he wishes the safety well in the future.

Last week, the Jets selected LSU safety Jamal Adams with the sixth overall pick in the draft and then grabbed Florida safety Marcus Maye in the second round.

The Jets also announced Thursday they have waived cornerback Nick Marshall and fullback Chris Swain and re-signed linebacker Bruce Carter. Marshall was suspended for four games earlier this month for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers.

