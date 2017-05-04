Ex-NJ Officer Accused In Fatal Wrong-Way Crash: ‘I Don’t Remember Anything At All’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The case against a former New Jersey police officer accused in a wrong-way crash on Staten Island that killed two fellow officers is expected to go to the jury Thursday.

Pedro Abad arrived at court Thursday reiterating that he doesn’t remember much of anything from that deadly crash in March of 2015.

Abad, a former Linden officer, is accused of driving drunk in a wrong-way crash that killed two fellow officers. A third officer was seriously injured, as well as Abad, who spent months in the hospital.

“I don’t even intentionally fully know that this is my fault,” Abad said. “I swear on my life I don’t remember anything at all, I don’t remember having dinner with them, I don’t even remember having that car.”

Authorities say the four men had just left a strip club in Staten Island, one that Abad says he went to often.

“Do you regret having that much to drink, not remembering the whole night?” CBS2’s Erin Logan asked Abad.

“I regret many things, see I don’t know, it’s hard for me to answer that question only because I don’t remember being there,” Abad said.

For that reason, Abad said he did not testify in court.

This is now Abad’s third DUI. When asked about the other two, he said he was drinking and driving alone so no other lives were at risk, Logan reported.

When asked what he would say to the families of the two other victims whose lives were cut short he said it would be irrelevant.

“I’m sorry for all this even happening, this should never have happened,” Abad said. “If and when I do get sent away I’m OK with that. I feel like God wants me to do something.”

The judge was addressing the jury early Thursday afternoon before they decide if Abad will spend up to 25 years behind bars.

Abad was upbeat as he came to court. When asked why he’s smiling under these circumstances he said it’s because he is alive, Logan reported.

Abad told CBS2 if he goes to jail, he wants to be a pastor and help his fellow inmates.