Amtrak To Brief LIRR, NJ TRANSIT On Penn Station Repair Plan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Amtrak is expected to hold a meeting Thursday to update NJ TRANSIT and the Long Island Rail Road about upcoming repair work at Penn Station.
Amtrak says its working to “develop and refine” its plan following a meeting Monday with the two railroads. An initial proposal would disrupt rail service for 44 days this summer.
Those service changes weren’t specified and the plan is not final. Other work would continue through next spring and would be performed primarily on weekends, according to the proposal.
NJ TRANSIT Executive Director Steve Santoro said his planning team was trying to determine the scope of the work and its impact on service and customers.
Aging equipment has been blamed for recent delays and problems.
An April 3 derailment, blamed on weakened wooden cross-ties beneath a portion of track, knocked out eight of the station’s 21 tracks for four days and created widespread delays for commuters and travelers up and down Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)