NJ TRANSIT Derailment Snarling Morning Commute For Rail Riders

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A minor derailment at Penn Station involving a NJ TRANSIT train Monday and other rail issues are causing major problems Tuesday for commuters.
The Long Island Rail Road has canceled 10 trains to Penn Station Tuesday morning and is terminating four others at Jamaica in Queens.
The LIRR said that schedules also are being disrupted by a broken rail in Queens and a NJ TRANSIT train stuck in a tunnel while headed to a storage yard in Queens.
NJ TRANSIT says it’s operating Tuesday morning on an adjusted schedule.
Amtrak says riders using Penn Station should expect delays of 30 minutes to an hour.
A NJ Transit train was pulling into Penn Station Monday morning when it derailed, causing minor injuries to five people and disrupting service throughout the day.
