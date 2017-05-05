RB Khiry Robinson Among Tryouts At Jets Rookie Camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Running back Khiry Robinson, who broke his right leg at the end of last season for the third time in a 13-month span, is trying to make another comeback with the Jets.
Robinson is one of 39 tryout players, including quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, at Jets rookie minicamp this weekend.
Robinson first broke his leg during the 2015 season while with the Saints. He signed with the Jets last offseason, but reinjured the leg in the preseason. Robinson, re-signed Dec. 7, broke the leg again in Week 16.
He played in just one game last season, rushing for 22 yards on eight carries against the Patriots in Week 16. In three seasons in New Orleans, Robinson rushed for 788 yards and eight touchdowns on 194 carries.
The Jets also announced Friday they signed eight undrafted free agents: linebackers Austin Calitro (Villanova) and Connor Harris (Lindenwood); cornerback Xavier Coleman (Portland State); wide receiver/kick returner Brisly Estime (Syracuse); fullback/tight end Anthony Firkser (Harvard); defensive end Patrick Gamble (Georgia Tech); offensive tackle Javarius Leamon (South Carolina State); and wide receiver Gabe Marks (Washington State).
Harris is particularly intriguing prospect. He is the NCAA’s all-time leader in tackles with 633. The 5-foot-11, 242-pounder also was a wildcat quarterback, punter and kicker in college.
