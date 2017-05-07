Loss Of Power In Brooklyn Causing Extensive Subway Delays, MTA Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several subway lines are facing significant delays due to a loss of power causing switch problems near DeKalb Avenue, according to the MTA.
The following service changes are in effect:
D Subway, N Subway, Q Subway and R Subway trains are running with delays in both directions.
Southbound D Subway trains are running on the F Subway line from W 4 St-Washington Sq to 2 Av then terminate.
Northbound D Subway and N Subway trains are terminating at 36 St(BKLYN).
Northbound Q Subway trains are terminating at Prospect Park.
Northbound R Subway trains are terminating at 36 St(BKLYN).
Travel Alternative:
For service between Bay Ridge-95 St and 36 St(BKLYN) use B37 or B63 bus.
For service between Coney Island-Stillwell Av and Prospect Park use B68 bus.
Allow additional travel time.
