Judge Agrees To Toss Aaron Hernandez’s 2013 Murder Conviction

FALL RIVER, Mass. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Massachusetts judge has agreed to erase Aaron Hernandez’s conviction in a 2013 murder because he died before his appeal could be heard.
Judge Susan Garsh ruled Tuesday that a legal doctrine that calls for vacating convictions when a defendant dies before an appeal can be heard was binding precedent. She said she was compelled to follow it.
Prosecutors argued that dismissing his murder conviction would reward Hernandez’s decision to take his own life.
The former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his prison cell last month while serving a life sentence in the killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.
His death came five days after a jury acquitted him in the 2012 shooting deaths of two men whom prosecutors alleged he gunned down after one accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)