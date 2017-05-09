President Trump Fires FBI Director Comey

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday afternoon.

The White House said in a statement that Comey was terminated and removed from office, based on “the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.”

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” President Trump said in a statement.

The White House said the search for a new permanent FBI director will begin immediately.

Trump’s letter directly to Comey was also released Tuesday afternoon. Trump said in the letter that he had agreed with Sessions and Rosenstein’s recommendations and “you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.”

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau,” Trump wrote in the letter. “It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission.”

In a letter to Trump issued a short time earlier, Sessions wrote, “I have concluded that a fresh start is needed at the leadership of the FBI.”

“It is essential that the Department of Justice clearly reaffirm its commitment to longstanding principles that ensure the integrity and fairness of federal investigations and prosecutions,” Sessions wrote. “The Director of the FBI must be someone who follows faithfully the rules and principles of the Department of Justice and who sets the right example for our law enforcement officials and others in the Department.”

Another memorandum issued by Rosenstein was more specific, taking issue with Comey’s handling of the the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server last summer.

“I cannot defend the Director’s handling of the conclusion of the investigation of Secretary Clinton’s emails, and I do not understand his refusal to accept the nearly universal judgment that he was mistaken. Almost everyone agrees that the Director made serious mistakes’ it is one of the few issues that unites people of diverse perspectives,” Rosenstein wrote.

Rosenstein’s letter went on: “The Director was wrong to usurp the Attorney General’s authority on July 5, 2016, and announce his conclusion that the case should be closed without prosecution. It is not the function of the Director to make such an announcement. At most, the Director should have said the FBI had completed its investigation and presented its findings to federal prosecutors.”

Rosenstein further claimed Comey “ignored another longstanding principle: we do not hold press conferences to release derogatory information about the subject of a declined criminal investigation. Derogatory information sometimes is disclosed in the course of criminal investigations and prosecutions, but we never release it gratuitously. The Director laid out his version of the facts for the news media as if it were a closing argument, but without a trial. It is a textbook example of what federal prosecutors and agents are taught not to do.”

The firing of the FBI director is an unusual move that has only happened once before. In 1993, President Bill Clinton fired then-FBI Director William S. Sessions on a corruption charge, CBS News’ Scott Pelley reported.

FBI directors are appointed to 10-year terms so as to insulate them from politics. Comey, appointed by President Barack Obama, has only served about three of the 10 years to which he was appointed.

Trump does have the power to fire the FBI director, but only for cause. Trump as of Tuesday evening had yet to cite a specific reason for firing Comey.

CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett reported the first inkling that Comey’s tenure as FBI director was in some degree of jeopardy came at the White House press briefing Tuesday, when Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked if Trump still had full confidence in the FBI director.

Spicer deferred on the question. He was reminded that he weeks earlier, he said Comey did have Trump’s full confidence – but he did not use those words on Tuesday.

The FBI has also been conducting a counterintelligence investigation related to questions raised by possible Russian activity with those in the Trump administration. The investigation has yet to reach any conclusions about whether that collusion did or did not exist.

CBS News’ Nancy Cordes reported from Capitol Hill that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) released a statement indicating that he may have gotten a heads up that the firing was about to happen.

He said: “I know this was a difficult decision for all concerned. I appreciate Director Comey’s service to our nation in a variety of roles, but given the recent controversies surrounding the director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well.”

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, Comey’s dismissal came hours after he apparently misspoke during testimony about Clinton’s emails last week.

Testifying before a Senate panel last week, Comey spoke for the first time about his decision to go public 11 days before the 2016 presidential election about the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s emails.

“Look, this was terrible, it makes me mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election, but honestly it wouldn’t change the decision,” Comey said.

On Oct. 28, Comey notified Congress after agents found emails on a laptop Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin shared with her husband, disgraced former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner.

“Somehow, her emails are being forwarded to Anthony Weiner including classified information by her assistant Huma Abedin and so they found thousands of new emails,” Comey said.

Now, the FBI is acknowledging some inaccuracies in Comey’s testimony, saying he misspoke about the number of emails, CBS News’ Kenneth Craig reported.

Comey was expected to be back on Capitol Hill Thursday to testify again and it’s possible he could use that opportunity to clarify his statements.

Comey did tell lawmakers in last week’s hearing that the bureau could not prove criminal intent and did not recommend charges against Abedin, Weiner, or Clinton.

Clinton has pointed to the email episode as one of the reasons she lost the election.

After Comey’s disclosure in October, Abedin’s lawyer said in a statement that Abedin had no idea how the emails got onto the shared laptop. Some officials say it may have been from using the machine to back-up her Blackberry.