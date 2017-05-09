Report: Harvey Partied Until Early Morning Before Skipping Mets Game

MIAMI (CBSNewYork) — “The Dark Knight” reportedly had a late night before he went AWOL.

According to the New York Post, Matt Harvey was spotted partying with friends at Meatpacking District hot spot 1Oak until 4 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told the newspaper the suspended Mets pitcher was drinking Champagne, tequila and vodka.

On Sunday, the Mets suspended Harvey for three games without pay after he reportedly failed to show up at Citi Field for the team’s Saturday game against the Marlins.

Harvey sent a text message to pitching coach Dan Warthen telling him he was suffering from a migraine and couldn’t make it to the ballpark. According to multiple reports, the text came only after Warthen called Harvey, who did not answer, when manager Terry Collins noticed the pitcher was not at batting practice.

Jon Heyman of WFAN and FanRag Sports reported that Harvey played golf early Saturday morning, fell asleep when he returned home, woke up with the headache and then texted Warthen.

Heyman also reported that Mets security visited Harvey at his Manhattan apartment around 10 p.m. Saturday to see if his story checked out. Harvey answered the door in his pajamas.

Harvey was not scheduled to pitch Saturday, but he was slated to start Sunday before being suspended.

The right-hander, who is reportedly considering filing a grievance against the Mets over the suspension, is expected to rejoin the team Tuesday and is scheduled to pitch Friday at Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, some of Harvey’s teammates have expressed frustration with the situation.

“He wants to be Derek Jeter,” one unnamed Mets told Newsday. “To do that, you’ve got to show up.”

“It’s kind of disappointing because we like stand together as a group and as a team,” infielder Jose Reyes said. “The team put up rules since spring training, and everybody here knows what the rules are. So when you miss that, that’s not acceptable.”