Schwei’s Mets Notes: Walker Joins List Of Walk-Off Heroes Vs. Giants At Citi Field

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite all of the injuries and drama surrounding them, the New York Mets have won seven of their last 10 games, including three of the four on their current homestand.

Neil Walker’s two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night lifted the Mets to a 4-3 win over the Giants. It was the seventh “walk-off” win for the Mets against San Francisco at Citi Field since the ballpark opened in 2009:

• 8/16/09: Mets 3, Giants 2 — Daniel Murphy single in ninth

• 5/7/10: Mets 6, Giants 4 — Rod Barajas two-run HR in ninth

• 5/8/10: Mets 5, Giants 4 — Henry Blanco solo HR in 11th

• 4/21/12: Mets 5, Giants 4 — Buster Posey error in ninth

• 9/18/13: Mets 5, Giants 4 — Josh Satin two-run single in ninth

• 6/11/15: Mets 5, Giants 4 — Michael Cuddyer single in ninth

• 5/8/17: Mets 4, Giants 3 — Neil Walker single in ninth

The Miami Marlins are the only team the Mets have more walk-off wins against (8) than the Giants at Citi Field.

On Sunday afternoon, the Mets were shut out for the first time this season, 7-0, as the Marlins salvaged the final game of the three-game series thanks to Miami starter Jose Urena and three relievers, who combined on a one-hitter.

MORE: Report: Harvey Partied Until Early Morning Before Skipping Game

There had only been two previous combined one-hit games against the Mets thrown by a team using four or more pitchers:

• 6/30/06: Mets 0 at Yankees 2 (Mike Mussina, Ron Villone, Scott Proctor, Kyle Farnsworth and Mariano Rivera) — Endy Chavez single in sixth inning

• 4/17/97: Dodgers 5 at Mets 2 (Pedro Astacio, Darren Dreifort, Mark Guthrie and Todd Worrell) — Carlos Baerga double in seventh inning.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a pair of homers and drove in four runs in that shutout win. Stanton, who also homered Saturday, has now hit 20 home runs in 186 career at-bats at Citi Field.

There were only three players who hit at least 20 homers as a Mets opponent at Shea Stadium: Hall of Famers Willie Stargell (Pirates) and Mike Schmidt (Phillies) each hit 26 home runs, and Dick Allen (Phillies/Cardinals/Dodgers) had 20 against the Mets in Flushing.

On Friday night, the Mets took the opener of their series with the Marlins, coming from behind for an 8-7 win.

After trailing, 7-1, Curtis Granderson hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and the Mets scored five more times in the seventh to cap the comeback victory.

As our old friend Gary Cohen noted during the telecast on SNY, it was the first Mets comeback from at least six runs down since July 4, 2016, when they rallied to beat the Marlins, 8-6, after trailing 6-0.

On Wednesday, Jose Reyes knocked in five of the Mets’ runs in their 16-5 win over the Braves. The five RBIs matched his career high, which he had done only once before, back in his sixth game in the majors, on June 15, 2003, in Anaheim.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only players who had longer gaps between five-RBI games than Reyes (13 years, 322 days) were Paul Molitor (15 years, 2 days, from 1981 to 1996) and Pete Rose (14 years, 73 days from 1964 to 1978).

The Mets had 20 hits in the win, the fifth time in club history they had 20 or more hits without a home run in a nine-inning game:

• 5/3/17: at Atl, 20 hits, 16-5 win

• 6/29/11: at Det, 20 hits, 16-9 win

• 4/29/00: at Col, 23 hits, 13-6 win

• 7/16/84: at Hou, 22 hits, 13-3 win

• 7/7/76: at Hou, 20 hits, 12-4 win

Last Tuesday night, R.A. Dickey beat the Mets for the second straight time, 9–7 in Atlanta. Jay Bruce drove in six runs in the loss. It was the fourth time in club history a Mets hitter had at least six RBIs in a losing effort:

• 5/2/17: Jay Bruce, at Atl, L 9-7

• 7/3/02: Mike Piazza, at Phi, L 8-7

• 7/31/99: Robin Ventura, at Chi, L 17-10

• 8/1/62: Frank Thomas, vs. Phi, L 11-9

Last Monday, the Mets beat the Braves 7-5 in their first ever game in Atlanta’s new stadium, SunTrust Park. Michael Conforto and the Braves’ Ender Inciarte each led off the first inning with home runs. The Elias Sports Bureau noted that prior to Monday, the Mets had never been involved in a game in which both teams’ leadoff hitters went deep to start the first inning.

Happy Recap: Neil Walker. The Mets’ second baseman is hitting .407 with 12 RBIs with runners in scoring position this season, despite batting just .216 with two home runs overall.

Nine Miles of Rough Road: Matt Harvey. Off the field, the Mets pitcher was suspended for three days without pay by the team on Sunday for an undisclosed violation of team rules, while on the field Harvey allowed six runs for the second straight start in a losing effort against Atlanta last Monday.