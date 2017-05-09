LISTEN: Mike Francesa Reacts To Matt Harvey News Conference, Says Met Needs To Worry Less About Stardom

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mike Francesa says he’s willing to take Matt Harvey at face value after the Mets pitcher apologized in a Tuesday news conference for the actions that led to his three-game suspension.
But the longtime WFAN host also offered Harvey a bit of advice.
“Matt Harvey has got to get away from the idea that part of being Matt Harvey is that you are one of the stars of this town,” Francesa said. “That’s not what should be important. That comes at a very, very slow rate, one that you can handle as you mature and as you grow in a city after you have accomplished certain things.
“When guys in this town try to follow the guys who have become that and try to burst their way into it, they never do it. Whether their name is Harvey, whether their name is Shockey, whatever their name may be — the bottom line is it doesn’t work that way.”
