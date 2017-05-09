Police Arrest 1 Suspect In Brutal Beating Of Bronx Street Vendor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of five men accused of brutally beating a street vendor in the Bronx has been arrested.
Police said 21-year-old William Burgess was charged with gang assault.
The alleged attack happened around 5 p.m. last Tuesday at East 149th Street and Third Avenue in Mott Haven.
Police sources told CBS2 the victim, 53-year-old Porso Souleyman, was selling purses on the corner when a man grabbed a bag and tried to take it without paying.
The vendor confronted the man, and after an argument, the man put the purse back and left in a livery cab, sources said. But not before threatening to come back later with friends, sources said.
Sources told CBS2 five men later attacked the merchant, punching him in the face several times. He fell onto the sidewalk and lost consciousness, suffering a fractured skull.
Police announced Burgess’ arrest Tuesday and said the investigation is ongoing.