Boomer & Carton Podcast: May 10, 2017

May 10, 2017 10:26 AM
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Matt Harvey is very sorry, Terry Collins is not appreciated like he should be, the Yankees aren’t perfect, and the Rangers’ season is over after a bad loss to the Senators. Boomer and Craig discussed all of those topics during the “hump day” edition of the show.

The guys also staged a spirited discussion about Animal Crackers, and much more.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

