Reaction To Trump’s Firing Of Comey Continues As Democrats Call For Special Prosecutor

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Reaction to President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey is coming from both parties as the dismissal throws into question the future of the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible connections to Russia.

In his letter to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore “public trust and confidence” in the FBI.

The administration paired the letter with a scathing review by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of how Comey handled the investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s email practices, including his decision to hold a news conference announcing its findings and releasing “derogatory information” about Clinton.

Comey had also been leading the probe into links between the Trump campaign and Russia and the role the Russians may have played in influencing the presidential election.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was among those highly critical of the firing.

“I told the president, ‘Mr. President, with all due respect, you are making a big mistake,'” Schumer said.

“This is part of a deeply troubling pattern from the Trump administration. They fired Sally Yates. “They fired Preet Bharara. And now they’ve fired Director Comey, the very man leading the investigation.”

Schumer also questioned why the firing occurred on Tuesday and wondered whether investigations into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia were “getting too close for the president.” He said unless a special prosecutor is named, Americans could rightfully wonder whether the move was “part of a cover-up.”

Trump fired back with a tweet exclaiming: “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer stated recently, ‘I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.’ Then acts so indignant.”

Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, "I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer." Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Democrats likened the firing to President Richard Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre” and renewed calls for the appointment of a special prosecutor.

“This is Nixonian,” Sen. Bob Casey (D-Penn.) said. “Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein must immediately appoint a special counsel to continue the Trump/Russia investigation.”

“The need for a special prosecutor is now crystal clear,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) “President Trump has catastrophically compromised the FBI’s ongoing investigation of his own White House’s ties to Russia. Not since Watergate have our legal systems been so threatened, and our faith in the independence and integrity of those systems so shaken. The only way to restore faith in a non-political, non-partisan FBI is to appoint an independent special prosecutor.”

“I believed this before and I called for it months ago, the urgent need then for an independent special counsel,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said.

Some Republicans also questioned the move.

“While the President has the legal authority to remove the Director of the FBI, I am disappointed in the President’s decision to remove James Comey from office. James Comey is a man of honor and integrity, and he has led the FBI well in extraordinary circumstances,” said Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) “I have long called for a special congressional committee to investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. The president’s decision to remove the FBI Director only confirms the need and the urgency of such a committee.”

North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr, who chairs the Intelligence committee, said he was “troubled by the timing and reasoning” behind Comey’s firing.

He said the dismissal “further confuses an already difficult investigation” by his panel and called it “a loss for the bureau and the nation.”

But Senate Judiciary Commission Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) said Comey had broken trust in the FBI.

“The handling of the Clinton email investigation is a clear example of how Comey’s decisions have called into question the trust and political independence of the FBI,” he said.

FBI directors typically serve ten-year terms. Comey was four years into his tenure and is only the second FBI director to ever be fired in the history of the agency.

Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe will take over the director position until a replacement is named.

