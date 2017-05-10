‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Breaking Down NYCFC’s Impressive Win Over Atlanta United

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas discuss NYCFC’s dominant victory over Atlanta United on Sunday.
The guys also discuss Andrea Pirlo’s reduced role for the second straight game and the challenge of winning on the road against the only unbeaten team in MLS. Also No U20’s for Jonathan Lewis.
Give it a listen.
Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.
Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz, @GlennCrooks, @tkolker and @jrojasa75