Chainsaw Wielding Vandals Take Down Trees At Trump Run Golf Course

May 10, 2017 8:46 PM
Filed Under: Al Jones, Donald Trump, Trump Links At Ferry Point

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump ran up a steep security tab in New York City before taking office in January. Now, it’s a Bronx golf course operated by the Trump Organization that might be in need of a little more protection.

Two men with a chainsaw jumped over an 8-foot high fence along the 15th hole of Trump Links at Ferry Point and started toppling trees on Tuesday morning, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.

Four trees were taken down — each between 20 and 30 feet. The course manager said this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

Cornelius Hodges who lives a couple of doors down on Robinson Avenue has a theory.

“Well at least you can see the golf course better, you know. It wouldn’t block your view. That’s the only thing I can understand,” he said.

A golf course maintenance crew scared off the would-be lumberjacks. They left behind their chainsaw.

 

